19-year-old domestic help found dead in Thane building

Thane: A 19-year-old girl on Monday was found dead in the Verraton complex in Manpada, Thane. She was caught on camera jumping from the balcony of a 31st-floor flat, police said. HT Image

The girl, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was working as a house help for the family of Devesh Dubey, who is a businessman.

According to the police, in July this year, the deceased’s mother sent her to work in the Dubey household and also pursue further education in the city.

However, the teenager was not happy staying at their house.. In her statement, Laxmi Dubey told the police that she convinced her that her mother’s decision was good, and told her to pursue her studies.

“Even after convincing her several times by her mother, uncle, and Dubey family, she was not happy and did not like staying in the city. For the past few days, her mother and maternal uncle were not picking up her calls,” a police officer said. “On Monday morning, she woke up at 8 am, and was seen in the CCTV installed inside walking in the hall, and then she went out on the balcony, sat on it, and jumped.” Senior police inspector of Chitalsar police station, G Gode, said, “We have recorded the statement of the owner and checked the CCTV footage. The body has been sent for postmortem and with initial investigation, we have filed an accidental death report.”