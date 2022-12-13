Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 arrested in Navi Mumbai for 6 burglaries, 200gm gold seized: Police

2 arrested in Navi Mumbai for 6 burglaries, 200gm gold seized: Police

Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:14 PM IST

Police said 24-year-old Saurabh Yadav, who was arrested, has cases registered against him by the police in several police stations

DCP Zone-1 Vivek Pansare showcases valuables seized from two men arrested on charges of involvement in housebreak casesby the Nerul police (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
ByRaina Assainar

NAVI MUMBAI: Two men wanted in six incidents of burglary over the past 10 months have been arrested, the Nerul police said on Tuesday.

Police said the two were identified as Saurabh Yadav (24) and Taufiq Shaikh (24), residents of Mira Road. They were part of a gang of four who were involved in several instances of theft. Police said 200gm gold was seized from the two accused.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Dhage said the suspects mostly operated during the day, breaking into locked houses.

Yadav earlier lived in Sanpada and knew the areas in Navi Mumbai well. Two of the four would enter the identified house while the other two were lookouts and would position themselves outside, Dhage added

They splurged the loot from the crimes on booze and cannabis, police said.

They were involved in six house breaks between February and September this year and were caught when they returned to Nerul area to break into the house.

“They were caught near the LP bridge in Nerul. We are also investigating if they were involved in any other house breaks in Navi Mumbai,” senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat of Nerul police station said.

Police said Yadav has cases registered against him at police stations of Navghar, Kasturba, Kalamboli, APMC, CBD, Koparkhairane, and Sanpada and at Pune’s Sinhagad Road and Faraskhana police station.

