2 booked for offering bribe to Maharashtra deputy chief minister’s wife

The Mumbai Police have filed a First Information Report against a woman claiming to be a fashion designer for offering ₹1 crore bribe to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, for help in settling a criminal case. Amruta Fadnavis (Twitter)

In her complaint, Amruta Fadnavis said the case is registered against the father of the woman identified as Aniksha. Amruta Fadnavis told police she met Aniksha in November 2021. She said Aniksha also visited the deputy chief minister’s residence and showed up at their public events.

Aniksha claimed to be a designer of clothes, jewellery, and footwear and first requested Amruta Fadnavis to wear her labels to promote them. She allegedly later offered to provide information on some bookies, saying through them they could earn money before offering ₹1 crore to get her father cleared of the case.

Aniksha and her father, an alleged bookie, have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Section 120 (B) (conspiracy) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. No arrests have been made in the case so far.