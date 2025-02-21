2 children drown in Virar lake

Menu Explore
ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 08:12 AM IST

MUMBAI: A trip to a lake took a tragic turn for three children on Thursday evening when two of them drowned and the third narrowly escaped death after locals managed to pull him out in time

MUMBAI: A trip to a lake took a tragic turn for three children on Thursday evening when two of them drowned and the third narrowly escaped death after locals managed to pull him out in time. The three minors had got down into the lake in the Gaspada area in Virar East for swimming when the mishap occurred. The deceased have been identified as Vivek Munlapuri (10) and Manish Sutar (11).

According to the Virar police, the three lived in Prathamesh Nagar and had gone to the lake in the nearby Papadkhind Dam area for an afternoon swim, unaware that it was very deep. Very soon, all three of them started to drown.

As soon as the local people got information that three children were drowning, they rushed to help and succeeded in saving one of them. Sadly, the other two children drowned before they could be pulled out of the water.

The people informed the fire department which send its personnel to the spot. After a brief search, they fished out the bodies of the two children. An accidental death has been registered at the Virar Police Station in this regard.

Follow Us On