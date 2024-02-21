2 injured after auto falls into a pit in Santacruz

Mumbai: Two passengers, Shahjahan Qureshi, 42, and Asmani Barudgar, 55, were injured after an auto-rickshaw fell into a pit on the Link Road in Santacruz West. According to BMC officials, the incident occurred around 7:30pm. They got trapped in the pit and were rescued by the fire brigade and sent to Nanavati Hospital. Both passengers have minor injuries and are kept under observation. They are stable and most likely to be discharged tomorrow, said authorities at Nanavati Hospital (HT Photo)

Police said that the driver, Mohsin Khan, 23, lost control, and collided with the barricade and the auto fell in the pit. Khan after the incident fled. A case is being registered at the Santacruz police station.

Hetal Gala, former corporator of BJP, Santacruz, said BMC had recently started sewerage work in the area. “I was at the spot in the evening when the work was ongoing. Locals said that the auto driver missed the barricade and drove inside.” An engineer from the Sewerage Operations department said that the site had heavy metal barricades. “Despite the barricades, the driver dashed and fell in the pit.”

