 2 injured after auto falls into a pit in Santacruz | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / 2 injured after auto falls into a pit in Santacruz

2 injured after auto falls into a pit in Santacruz

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Police said that the driver, Mohsin Khan, 23, lost control, and collided with the barricade and the auto fell in the pit. Khan after the incident fled. A case is being registered at the Santacruz police station

Mumbai: Two passengers, Shahjahan Qureshi, 42, and Asmani Barudgar, 55, were injured after an auto-rickshaw fell into a pit on the Link Road in Santacruz West. According to BMC officials, the incident occurred around 7:30pm. They got trapped in the pit and were rescued by the fire brigade and sent to Nanavati Hospital.

Both passengers have minor injuries and are kept under observation. They are stable and most likely to be discharged tomorrow, said authorities at Nanavati Hospital (HT Photo)
Both passengers have minor injuries and are kept under observation. They are stable and most likely to be discharged tomorrow, said authorities at Nanavati Hospital (HT Photo)

Police said that the driver, Mohsin Khan, 23, lost control, and collided with the barricade and the auto fell in the pit. Khan after the incident fled. A case is being registered at the Santacruz police station.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Hetal Gala, former corporator of BJP, Santacruz, said BMC had recently started sewerage work in the area. “I was at the spot in the evening when the work was ongoing. Locals said that the auto driver missed the barricade and drove inside.” An engineer from the Sewerage Operations department said that the site had heavy metal barricades. “Despite the barricades, the driver dashed and fell in the pit.”

Both have minor injuries and are kept under observation. They are stable and most likely to be discharged tomorrow, said authorities at Nanavati Hospital

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On