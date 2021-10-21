2 teenage boys feared drowned after going for a swim at Mumbra Retibunder

Two teenagers who had gone for a swim at Mumbra Retibunder with their friends are feared to have drowned in water. Despite the search operation going on every day since Tuesday from morning till evening, their bodies could not be found till evening.

According to Mumbra police, the duo has been identified as Sagar Gaikwad (13) and Saksham Ingle (14). The police said that inquiries into the matter were initiated on Tuesday after their parents registered Missing Persons Reports, saying that they had left their residences on Monday but never returned. Both the boys stay in the same locality in Parsik, Mumbra.

“We checked CCTV footage in and around their locality and saw them heading towards the Retibunder with two of their friends, Harshal Gade (14) and Shahbaz Sheikh (12). A further analysis of the footage showed that while Harshal and Shahbaz came back home in the evening, the other two did not,” an officer with the Mumbra Police said.

The police then made inquiries with Harshal and Shahbaz, and after much coaxing, the two boys opened up and confessed that all four of them had gone for a swim at the Retibunder on Monday afternoon. During this time, Sagar and Saksham got swept away in the waves. Scared of how their parents might react, Harshal and Shahbaz ran back home and chose to keep the incident a secret, officers said.

“Based on the information received from Harshal and Shahbaz, we immediately contacted the Thane Municipal Corporation and sought assistance for a search operation at Retibunder. Teams from the Regional Disaster Management Cell as well as the Thane Disaster Response Force were rushed to the spot,” the officer said.

However, till late Thursday evening, there was no sign of Sagar and Saksham.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified male in his 30s washed ashore at the Ganesh immersion point of the Retibunder on Thursday morning and was taken into custody by the Mumbra police. In another unrelated incident, one more dead body was also found in a brook in Narayan Nagar, Diva, and handed over to the Shil Diaghar police. Inquiries are under way to try and identify both the bodies, the police said.