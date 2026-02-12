MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Nadim Akhtar Ashfaque Shaikh, an accused in the 2011 triple blasts in light of his long pre-trial imprisonment spanning more than 14 years. 2011 triple blast: Accused gets bail after 14 years in jail

A division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Shyam C Chandak observed that there was no likelihood of the trial being completed in the near future and directed Shaikh’s release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.

Shaikh was among 11 persons arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) following blasts in Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House, and Dadar on July 11, 2011, which killed 27 people. The arrested accused belonged to Indian Mujahideen, a homegrown terror outfit, the ATS claimed.

In January 2017, the trial court rejected Shaikh’s bail plea. He moved the Bombay High Court in 2019, saying the trial court had selectively considered material against him but had refused to consider “the cogent and sufficient evidence on record” which showed that his alleged confession was recorded against his wishes. He also accused the ATS of recording his false and fabricated confessional statement and submitting the same to the court in March 16, 2012, with an “ulterior motive to generate evidence” against him and other co-accused.

The prosecution claimed that Shaikh had arranged a rental room at Habib Mansion in Byculla, and provided SIM cards and the scooter which was used in the explosions at Opera House and Zaveri Bazar. Some witnesses also identified Shaikh during the test identification parade on April 2, 2012, the prosecution said.

Senior advocate Mubin Solkar and advocate Anas Shaikh, appearing for Shaikh, said there was “absolutely no legally admissible evidence in the charge sheet disclosing his actual involvement in the triple bomb blasts”.

The advocates highlighted Shaikh’s prolonged incarceration since January 2012 and referred to the high court’s order granting bail to co-accused Kafeel Ahmed Mohd Ayub in November 2025, seeking parity.