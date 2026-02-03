MUMBAI: The Khar police have detained a 20-year-old domestic help for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby girl in a refuge room between the 14th and 15th floors of a building in Khar on Sunday. 20-year-old woman held for abandoning her newborn baby girl.

According to the Khar, constable Sheetal Satish Mengade, 35, received a call from a resident of the Om Nirman building informing her that a newborn baby had been left in a plastic bag in the refuge area. A housekeeping helper found the baby and informed the resident.

Once the resident told Mengade that the baby was alive, assistant police inspector Santosh Kanse rushed to the spot and immediately took the baby girl to the Bhabha Hospital.

Investigations revealed that the child’s mother was Pramila Sukhiram Tirki from Chhattisgarh, who works as a domestic help in the house of Dimple Elsinghani, a resident of the 15th floor of the Om Nirman building.

According to the police, the woman had given birth to the child at around 4am on January 31, and since she was unmarried she abandoned the newborn girl. The police have booked Tikri under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The newborn is still being treated at the hospital and the police will proceed with rehabilitating her once her condition stabilises.