Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman, who has been missing for two days, was found with multiple injury marks and stab wounds in the bushes near Navi Mumbai’s Uran railway station on Saturday. According to the police, her boyfriend is the prime suspect in this case. 20-year-old woman stabbed to death, boyfriend prime suspect

The deceased, identified as Yashasree Shinde, left her home at around 10.30am on July 25, saying she was meeting a friend. When she did not return home, her family lodged a missing person complaint.

As per the preliminary report by the police, the face of the deceased was disfigured - as it was bitten by stray dogs - and the body had multiple stab wounds.

Preliminary findings of the Shinde’s phone call records revealed that extended talks were made with a man identified as Daud Shaikh, a native of Karnataka. Police also found the name ‘Daud’ tattooed on the deceased’s body. Shaikh is now a prime suspect in this case.

“The deceased has been in a relationship with Shaikh since 2019. However, their relationship was not approved by the girl’s family. subsequently, the man relocated to his hometown in Karnataka. He was earlier residing in Uran,” said a police officer. “During the investigation, it has emerged that the man had recently been to Uran, and we are trying to establish the reason for his visit.”

Meanwhile, police have cautioned people not to see this case from a communal angle. “A lot of misinformation is being generated in this matter to create communal conflict. The case is under investigation, and the accused will be arrested. We have formed three teams to investigate the matter. There is no basis to the allegations that the body has been badly mutilated,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vivek Pansare.