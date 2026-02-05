21-year-old civil engg student at IIT-B dies by suicide

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old civil engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) died by suicide in the early hours on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

CCTV cameras captured the student waiting on the terrace of a nine-storeyed hostel building for nearly ten minutes before he jumped off at 1.17am. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The student, who hailed from Rajasthan, was good in studies but was suffering from depression and had sought help earlier from the Student Wellness Center (SWC) on campus, police officers familiar with the matter said.

A relative of the deceased, too claimed that he had been depressed lately. “The family is well-to-do and everybody is well-educated. It is a very unfortunate incident,” the relative said.

According to the police, the student’s father runs a business; one of his elder sisters is a chartered accountant while another is studying engineering.

He had scored 6.7 out of 10 in the second semester and 7 out of 10 in the third semester; he had even submitted his assignments on time.

The deceased resided in a hostel which operates out of a two-storeyed building, while he jumped off the terrace of an adjacent hostel, which is housed in a nine-storeyed building, police said.

“We examined CCTV footage of the terrace, and found the youth waiting on the terrace for nearly 10 minutes before jumping off,” an officer working on the case said, requesting not to be identified.

While conducting a search of the student’s hostel room, the police found a handwritten note which said, ‘The world is not for me and I am under depression’, the officer said.

“We have sent the note for forensic examination and experts will check if the handwriting matches with that of the deceased,” he said.

The student had also sought help from the SWC on campus in the past and was provided counselling sessions, police sources said.

The Powai police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case and started a probe.

Late at night on Wednesday, the student’s body was handed over to his family after conducting a post-mortem.

“We will take the body to his native village by air tomorrow morning,” Goyal, the deceased’s relative, said.

Authorities at IIT Bombay expressed dismay over the incident and said faculty members have been asked to talk to students regularly and psychiatrists have also been invited to the campus to counsel students.

The institute had organised several events and sessions on mental health in the recent past, they said.