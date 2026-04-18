MUMBAI: A 23-year-old lift repair technician died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Borivali West on Thursday. 23-year-old lift technician falls to death at Borivali site

The MHB Colony police booked the contractor and site manager of the elevator installation and maintenance firm the victim worked for, alleging lapses in safety measures led to the fatal fall.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Mohammad Shakil Sheikh hailed from Bihar and had been working in Mumbai for the past two years. He lived in Nagpada with a friend. Sheikh was employed with the firm and was posted at the Castle Solidago project in Borivali West.

“Sheikh was heading down for lunch when he slipped near an opening meant for the elevator shaft on the 13th floor. He lost his balance and fell inside the hollow space, suffering severe head and multiple injuries. His co-workers rushed him to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali West, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer.

In his complaint, Sheikh’s brother alleged that no safety nets or adequate protective gear had been provided at the site. He claimed workers had repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of safety equipment, but the contractor ignored those concerns. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the firm’s manager, Rahul Kumavat, 27, a resident of Malad.