24-hour water cut in parts of Thane today

Published on Jan 18, 2023

Sajana Nambiar

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday declared a 24-hour water cut in several parts of the city today to carry out essential works in the TMC’s water supply scheme and the STEM authority.

“Due to the shutdown, water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days until it is fully restored,” said an officer of TMC, who did not wish to be named. “We have given prior notification in these areas about the water cut and asked the residents to store adequate water. These works are crucial for the smooth supply of water in future.”

Water supply will be completely shut on Wednesday from 9 am to Thursday at 9 am on Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Thane central Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Rustamjee complex, Siddanchal complex, Indira Nagar, Srinagar, Samta Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity Mall, and some parts of Mumbra and Kalwa.

The essential works include the removal of leaks, installation of vacuum air valves, connecting the new 1,168 mm new water pipeline at Indira Nagar to the main water channel and carrying out essential daily maintenance and repair work in the water supply.

The STEM Authority too will carry out daily care and maintenance and repair work of their scheme.

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
