24-year-old arrested for using fake student visa to fly to Japan

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Sahar police for allegedly trying to fly on a fake student visa to Osaka in Japan. The police said when the immigration authorities on suspicion detained him and inquired about the university he was planning to study in Japan and the course he was to pursue, he could not give any satisfactory answers. The immigration authorities then checked his educational documents and found them to be fake as well.

On Monday night, Prakash Pathak was on duty as an immigration officer when the 24-year-old, identified as Jagandeep Khazana Singh, 24, reached the immigration counters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Pathak checked the passport and the boarding pass of the Fatehgarh resident, before he boarded TG-318 Mumbai to Bangkok flight.

“When the passport was checked, the officer noticed that it already had a United Kingdom student visa stamp, despite the fact that the student was traveling to Osaka, Japan. However, when questioned about his reasons for traveling to Japan and how he obtained the visa, he could not provide satisfactory answers,” said a police officer.

He was taken to senior officers who questioned him about how he obtained the Japanese student visa, his intended course of study in Japan, the university’s name, and other details. However, he could not provide satisfactory answers.

After examining his educational documents, which included a B Com degree purportedly issued by Gurunanak Dev Deemed University, Amritsar, it was found that the roll number belonged to another individual. When questioned again, the accused admitted to engaging with a Japan-based agent named Ankit Arora. Singh confessed to paying ₹10 lakh to Arora, who provided him with the fraudulent educational documents and facilitated the acquisition of the student visa,” said the police officer.

“We have booked him under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.