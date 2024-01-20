24-year-old booked for raping social media friend

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old man, identified as Hrithik Shah from Malabar Hill, has been booked by the Worli police for the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman. The incident happened on January 13th when the woman met her social media friend. They, along with other friends, visited various bars, drank alcohol, and, after the complainant felt drowsy, the accused reportedly took her to his friend’s residence in a posh Worli society, where the alleged sexual assault occurred. HT Image

“The Malad police station registered the case the girl was also sent for a medical check-up at BYL Nair Hospital in Agripada area. As per the statement of the woman she met Shah on social media and they decided to meet along with other friends and went to several bars where they drank alcohol. The woman after having drinks started feeling drowsy. Shah told her he knew somebody in Worli and took her to an apartment at Sir Pochkhanwala Road. Shah allegedly assaulted the woman when she was in a drowsy state,” said the police officer.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Disturbed by the incident, the woman shared her ordeal with her parents, leading to the filing of a case against Shah. The case was initially registered at the Malad police station and later transferred to the Worli police station due to the incident’s jurisdiction. The complainant’s mother accompanied her and reported the incident, leading to the registration of the case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.