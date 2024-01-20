close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 24-year-old booked for raping social media friend

24-year-old booked for raping social media friend

ByVinay Dalvi
Jan 20, 2024 08:18 AM IST

A 24-year-old man, identified as Hrithik Shah from Malabar Hill, has been booked by the Worli police for the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman. The incident happened on January 13th when the woman met her social media friend

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old man, identified as Hrithik Shah from Malabar Hill, has been booked by the Worli police for the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman. The incident happened on January 13th when the woman met her social media friend. They, along with other friends, visited various bars, drank alcohol, and, after the complainant felt drowsy, the accused reportedly took her to his friend’s residence in a posh Worli society, where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

HT Image
HT Image

“The Malad police station registered the case the girl was also sent for a medical check-up at BYL Nair Hospital in Agripada area. As per the statement of the woman she met Shah on social media and they decided to meet along with other friends and went to several bars where they drank alcohol. The woman after having drinks started feeling drowsy. Shah told her he knew somebody in Worli and took her to an apartment at Sir Pochkhanwala Road. Shah allegedly assaulted the woman when she was in a drowsy state,” said the police officer.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Disturbed by the incident, the woman shared her ordeal with her parents, leading to the filing of a case against Shah. The case was initially registered at the Malad police station and later transferred to the Worli police station due to the incident’s jurisdiction. The complainant’s mother accompanied her and reported the incident, leading to the registration of the case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On