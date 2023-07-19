Man tried to murder watchman for refusing 100 for liquor

BHIWANDI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a 60-year-old security guard over demanding ₹100 for drinking liquor in Dombivli on the late night of Thursday. HT Image

The police said the incident took place at Patel Mart in the Shashtrinagar area in Dombivli West at about 3 to 3.30 am when the victim identified as Munniram Ramrathi Sahani, 60 was on duty. The accused has been identified as Harshad Sham Kushalkar, 20, a resident of Sakharam Complex in Dombivli, who works as a painter in the city and lived with his parents.

Sahani was posted at Patel Mart as a security guard for the last five years. On the day of the incident, Sahani was sleeping in a parked auto rickshaw opposite the mart due to heavy rain. Meanwhile, the accused came and allegedly demanded ₹100 for drinking liquor from the security guard. Sahani refused to give him money following which a heated argument ensued between them. The accused assaulted and abused him. In a fit of rage, the accused took a paver block from the road and attacked Sahani on his head. He collapses on the floor in a pool of blood. Following this, the accused fled from the spot.

Police sources said that they were alerted by locals and they took him to Shshtrinagar Hospital where he was referred to a private hospital in Mira Road where his treatment is undergoing.

A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) against the accused at Vishnu Nagar Police Station in Dombivli.

Pandrinath Bhalerao, Senior Police Inspector, Vishnunagar Police Station said, “We were going through CCTV footage and found his face and circulated it to our informers and later got to know about his address. We arrested him and produced him before the court which remanded him to police custody till Monday.”

“During the questioning of the accused, he revealed that he demanded only ₹100 rupees from the security guard and he refused to give him. Later he hit him four to five times with a paver block at his head and fled from the spot,” said Bhalerao.