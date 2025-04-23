Menu Explore
25-year-old arrested for killing lover in Vikhroli

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Apr 23, 2025 08:16 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man, Hanan Shah, was arrested for killing his 37-year-old lover in Vikhroli after a dispute over marriage.

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man who allegedly killed his 37-year-old lover in her house in Vikhroli on Monday was arrested on Tuesday. The police said the accused and victim were together for one and a half years.

25-year-old arrested for killing lover in Vikhroli

The accused, Hanan Shah, is a native of Aurangabad district in Bihar and resides in Dharavi. He works in a bag manufacturing company in Kanjurmarg, where he met the victim. She worked there and lived in Kannamwar Nagar near Vikhroli railway station with her husband, a security guard in a private firm.

According to the police, around 9am on Tuesday, the woman’s husband returned home and found his wife lying in a pool of her own blood. He immediately alerted the Vikhroli police, who arrived at the crime scene and sent the body to the Rajawadi Hospital for postmortem.

During the investigation, the police found that the deceased woman used to be close to Shah and got his contact details from the factory he worked in. They traced his location to Dharavi, based on technical evidence. Shah was detained and confessed to the crime during interrogation, said deputy commissioner of police Vijaykant Sagar of Zone 7. Shah told the police that the two were in a relationship and the woman wanted to marry him. On Monday night, he visited her and the two argued about marriage. Angered by this, he tied her up and slit her throat with a kitchen knife before fleeing, said a police officer.

A murder case was registered against him on Monday under section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

News / Cities / Mumbai / 25-year-old arrested for killing lover in Vikhroli
