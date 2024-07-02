25-yr-old man dies after being thrown off 4th floor on his birthday over lack of booze

THANE: A man who was celebrating his 25th birthday died after his friends threw him off the fourth-floor balcony over a shortage of alcohol at a party in Chinchpada Gaon, Kalyan. According to police officials, the incident occurred on June 27, when the victim, identified as Kartik Vayal had invited his three friends - Nilesh Kshirsagar, Sagar Kale, and Dheeraj Yadav- over to celebrate his birthday. HT Image

“The conversation flowed effortlessly as the liquor and when the drinks were over late at night, the four friends, in an inebriated state, started bickering over lack of booze,” said a police official. The argument took an ugly turn when Kartik felt insulted and smashed one of the alcohol bottles over Nilesh’s head and asked all three to leave his home.

“Kartik then went to his bedroom and fell asleep. An enraged Nilesh, Sagar and Dheeraj then went to his room, took him onto the balcony and threw him off. Kartik was lying in a pool of blood and sustained severe injuries from the fall,” said the officer.

When Kartik’s family learnt about the incident and the police were informed, the three friends cooked up a story and informed the police that Nilesh was the one who suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital after Kartik struck him on the head with a bottle. And that they had no idea how Kartik fell off the balcony. Upon insistence by Kartik’s family members, the police dug deeper which unravelled the sequence of events at the birthday party. The Ulhasnagar police have now registered a murder case against Nilesh, Sagar, and Dheeraj. “The accused gave conflicting statements, raising doubts about their account of Kartik’s death. We were persistently working to determine the sequence of events that resulted in this tragic loss of life.”