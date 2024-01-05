27 lakh luxury watch stolen from investor’s Carmichael Road residence

MUMBAI: A 34-year-old investor from Carmichael Road in South Mumbai approached Gamdevi police reporting that his luxury watch valued at ₹27 lakh was stolen from his residence. Siddharth Somaiya, the complainant, raised suspicions against his cook, alleging vague answers from him following the incident. The police have registered a case against the cook and are searching for him HT Image

The police disclosed that Somaiya had two servants—a female house-help with over 40 years of service and a cook who has been with the family for the last two years.“The cook is identified as Murari Chandravanshi, 46, a resident of Worli. He through the day works with the family and later returns home to Worli,” said the police from Gamdevi police station.

The alleged theft took place on December 31 when Somaiya, in the afternoon, left his bedroom for lunch in the drawing room. Upon his return in the evening, he discovered his Patek Philippe watch from the Aquanaut Collection, worth approximately ₹27 lakh, missing from his drawer. The cook, Chandravanshi, had also left the house during the same period.

When questioned about the missing watch, Chandravanshi claimed to have gone downstairs. However, upon reviewing CCTV footage, Somaiya observed the cook’s unusual route, leading to the parking area, garage, and eventually outside the society. Chandravanshi explained his actions by stating he went to meet a friend at the bus stop. When pressed for details about this friend, he evaded the question, raising suspicions.The police said the complainant’s stolen watch held sentimental value, having been a birthday gift from Somaiya’s mother.