288 commuters in Mumbai local trains fined daily for travelling without masks: Data
Between February 1 and February 14, an average of 288 commuters have been penalised daily for travelling without face masks. Wearing face masks is mandatory while travelling on local trains, which resumed services for the general public during specified time slots from February 1.
According to the Westerna and Central Railway data, 4,618 commuters have been for travelling without face masks on Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR) between February 1 and February 14. With 1,715 people fined, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has recorded the highest number violating this Covid-safety protocol. Fines worth ₹4.5 lakh have been collected so far, with ₹1.21 lakh recovered on CR and ₹3.28 lakh recovered on WR.
“We request passengers to follow Covid-19 protocol while travelling by suburban local train services. Commuters are requested to maintain social distance and wear face masks during their commute,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR.
Passenger associations have also asked commuters to wear facial masks while travelling. “It is very important to wear face masks while travelling by local trains and when in public. All passengers should wear masks and commute,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.
Local train services resumed for the city’s general public on February 1 with restricted timings. Commuters are permitted to travel by train between noon and 4pm; after 9pm and from first local train service until 7am.
