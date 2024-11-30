(pics available) 3 arrested with 6 pistols, 67 live rounds

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police’s Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested three persons from Bihar and seized three country-made and three foreign-made pistols and 67 live rounds from them.

The arrested accused are - Abhishek Kumar Anjani Kumar Patel, 26, Siddharth Subodh Kumar Suman alias Golu, 23, and Rachit Ramshish Kumar Mandal alias Pushpak, 27.

According to the police, constable Amol Ramchandra Todkar received information from a reliable source that some men from Bihar have been coming to south Mumbai to sell weapons and cartridges, without license.

Based on the tip-off, the police laid a trap opposite Prabhu Hotel in Pydhonie area and took three men into custody for inquiry. All three accused were carrying backpacks, and during searches, police found pistols and cartridges in these.

Police claim that they seized two empty magazines and 67 live cartridges from their possession. The AEC brought the men to the Pydhonie police station where a case was registered against them.

All three accused were produced in court on Friday, which remanded them to police custody till December 4.

“We are verifying their past criminal records with their local police stations in Bihar,” said an officer of the AEC.