3 cops suspended over death of accused in their custody

Thane: A police sub-inspector and two constables attached with the Vasind police station in Thane (rural) district have been suspended over their alleged involvement in the death of a 26-year-old man accused of eloping with a minor girl, whom they were escorting from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai. A probe has been ordered against the three suspended personnel, senior police officials told HT.

The 26-year-old man, a resident of Vasind, had eloped with a 17-year-old girl in July this year with the intention of getting married, said sources. But the girl’s family lodged a complaint at the Vasind police on July 25, claiming he had abducted her, following which the police initiated a search for the couple. When the police discovered that they had fled to Madhya Pradesh, they sought assistance of the local police there, who arrested the couple. On August 28, while the three suspended personnel from Vasind police station were escorting the couple back to the city on board the Capital Express, the man allegedly jumped from toilet window at Morena railway station near Gwalior, leading to his death.

While the Gwalior railway police, which registered an accidental death report following the incident, is investigating the case, the man’s family suspects foul play in the circumstances leading to his death and claim the police did not keep them in the loop. “When the police learned about my brother’s location, they informed the girl’s family but not us. We could easily have accompanied them on the journey back,” the deceased’s brother told HT. “It is impossible for my brother to have jumped out from a toilet window. We do not trust the account provided by the police. A detailed investigation should be conducted into the matter,” he said.

Taking serious note of the incident and the family’s complaints, Thane (rural) superintendent of police DS Swami on Saturday suspended the three police personnel. “An investigation has also been initiated against them,” said senior officials attached with the Vasind police station.