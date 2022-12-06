Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 100 kg ganja seized, 3 arrested

100 kg ganja seized, 3 arrested

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Three persons were arrested with 100 kgs of marijuana worth ₹10 lakh on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mahipalsingh Chundwat, 27, and Rameshchand Balai, 23, of Rajasthan, and Pramod Shriram Gupta, 34, of Panchpakhadi area in Thane

HT Image
HT Image
ByNB Gupta

Bhiwandi: Three persons were arrested with 100 kgs of marijuana worth 10 lakh on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mahipalsingh Chundwat, 27, and Rameshchand Balai, 23, of Rajasthan, and Pramod Shriram Gupta, 34, of Panchpakhadi area in Thane.

The police also recovered the contraband, a car, mobile phones and packing material, estimated to be worth 19 lakh.

Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch of Wagle police station said, “We had received reliable information that a few people were coming to Ghodbunder Road to sell 60 kgs to 80 kgs of marijuana. We formed a team and laid a trap near Ghodbunder. We stopped a car and found 80 kg marijuana in the boot of the car. Following this, we arrested Mahipalsingh and Rameshchand on Saturday.”

He further added that during the interrogation, they revealed the name of Pramod, who purchased the contraband. The police rushed to a hotel, where Pramod was staying and found 20 kg of marijuana.

A case was registered against them at Kasarvadavli police station under the various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. They all were produced in the court and remanded to police custody till December 9

The accused confessed that they sourced the drugs from their contacts at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and smuggled it to the city, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out