100 kg ganja seized, 3 arrested

Bhiwandi: Three persons were arrested with 100 kgs of marijuana worth ₹10 lakh on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mahipalsingh Chundwat, 27, and Rameshchand Balai, 23, of Rajasthan, and Pramod Shriram Gupta, 34, of Panchpakhadi area in Thane.

The police also recovered the contraband, a car, mobile phones and packing material, estimated to be worth ₹19 lakh.

Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch of Wagle police station said, “We had received reliable information that a few people were coming to Ghodbunder Road to sell 60 kgs to 80 kgs of marijuana. We formed a team and laid a trap near Ghodbunder. We stopped a car and found 80 kg marijuana in the boot of the car. Following this, we arrested Mahipalsingh and Rameshchand on Saturday.”

He further added that during the interrogation, they revealed the name of Pramod, who purchased the contraband. The police rushed to a hotel, where Pramod was staying and found 20 kg of marijuana.

A case was registered against them at Kasarvadavli police station under the various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. They all were produced in the court and remanded to police custody till December 9

The accused confessed that they sourced the drugs from their contacts at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and smuggled it to the city, the police said.