3 held for negligence after labourers fell to death at Borivali construction site

MUMBAI: The three accused who were booked on Tuesday for causing death due to negligence of three migrant workers from West Bengal were arrested on Wednesday. The workers, identified as Shankar Baidya, 26, Piyush Haldar, 38, and Manranjan Samaddar, 43, died after falling from the 16th floor of an under-construction building in Borivali West. HT Image

A fourth worker, 35-year-old Sushil Gupta, is battling for life at a hospital after sustaining grievous injuries in the incident.

The arrested accused are identified as Saroj Chankrapani Salla, 35, site engineer Dhanajay Parab, 29, and foreman Rahul alias Littan Biswas, 35 for not taking adequate safety measures at the site. The three men were booked under sections 304 (a) (death due to negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ninad Sawant, senior police inspector of Borivali police station said that the three were produced before the magistrate court on Wednesday they were remanded to police custody.

According to an eyewitness at the site, the scaffolding collapsed at around 10am. “Baidya, Haldar and Samaddar fell inside the parking lift duct which was filled with water, while Gupta got stuck on a rod around 5th floor,” he said.

It took around two hours to drain the water from the duct using a motor and locate the three deceased workers trapped inside. “Only one deceased worker had a family member here. Families of the other two deceased workers were informed through other labourers from the same village working at the site,” the eyewitness said.