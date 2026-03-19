3 killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Mum-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: Three people were killed and five others were injured after a speeding container trailer lost control and caused a multi-vehicle collision on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on Wednesday morning. A speeding trailer rammed into two cars and then toppled onto an Innova, resulting in the death of three people stuck in the car.

According to the police, the accident took place around 9.40 am on the Mumbai-bound lane near Adoshi village in Khalapur taluka. The trailer was travelling from Pune towards Mumbai when the driver allegedly lost control at high speed.

“The container first rammed into a Tata Tigor car, owned by the complainant Swapnil Namdev Bhujbal, 36, a resident of Talegaon Dhamdhere in Pune district, from behind, then hit a Tata Punch before overturning onto a Toyota Innova. It subsequently crashed into a stationary cement bulker, resulting in a pile-up involving six vehicles,” said Sachin Hire, police inspector attached to Khopoli police station.

The police said the impact was fatal for three occupants of the Innova, who were trapped under the overturned container and died at the scene. The deceased were identified as Shrikant Anant Jadhav, 63, Ambadas Damu Petare, 41, and Pramod Santosh Pawar, 27, all residents of Pune. The trio knew each other and were on their way to Panvel for a business meeting.

Five others, including the trailer driver and passengers of the Tata Tigor, sustained injuries. The injured were identified as Avdhesh Yadav, Navnath Bhujbal, 32, Akshay Gaikwad, 11, Bhanudas Gaikwad, 20, and Swapnil Bhujbal, 36. They were taken to a hospital in Khopoli and are reported to have suffered minor to moderate injuries.

“All six vehicles were badly damaged. However, we ensured that the vehicles were cleared from the road and traffic movement was restored quickly,” said additional superintendent of police Tanaji Chikale of the Highway Police. Police and rescue teams from the Borghat Highway unit, Khopoli police and IRB reached the spot soon after the incident, carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Based on the complaint by Swapnil Bhujbal, the owner of the Tata Tigor car, the police registered a case against the trailer driver, Avdhesh Radheshyam Yadav, 37, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life or safety) and 125 (rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.