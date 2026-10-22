Navi Mumbai: Two motorcyclists and a pedestrian were killed in three separate road accidents across Navi Mumbai and Panvel on Monday. In two cases, the drivers allegedly fled after the collisions without arranging medical assistance. Separately, a container truck driver died in a crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on October 13. 3 killed in separate crashes across Navi Mum, Panvel

The first accident occurred before 6.30am on the Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kon village in Panvel taluka. An unidentified man, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, was allegedly knocked down by an unknown vehicle near kilometre marker 9.2. Police said the driver fled without ensuring the pedestrian received medical assistance. The victim’s identity remains unknown.

At around 9.15am 44-year-old Deepak Ram Shivsharan, a Kharghar resident, died after a container truck allegedly hit his motorcycle near Uran Phata Bridge in Belapur. The CBD police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Later, at around 5pm, 46-year-old Harish Madan Vava died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit his Honda Shine motorcycle on Uran-Panvel Road near the turn to Kundevahal village. The Panvel City police said he was declared dead at around 6pm. The driver allegedly fled without arranging medical assistance or calling for the police.

In the October 13 accident, 38-year-old Mohammad Masleuddin Ansari died after the container truck he was driving allegedly rammed into the rear of another container on the Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The Panvel Taluka police said Ansari lost control while driving at high speed and hit the other truck. He sustained serious injuries and died.