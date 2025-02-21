Menu Explore
3 main roads of Panvel to be widened to 30 ft at a cost of 20 cr

ByG.Mohiuddin Jeddy
Feb 21, 2025 08:50 AM IST

PANVEL: PMC plans to widen three key roads at ₹20 crore, requiring land acquisition. Work to start after compensation, addressing traffic issues.

PANVEL: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken the decision to widen three main roads in the city at a cost of 20 crore. A notification has been issued for land acquisition following which the work will be taken up.

3 main roads of Panvel to be widened to 30 ft at a cost of ₹20 cr
3 main roads of Panvel to be widened to 30 ft at a cost of 20 cr

The roads - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Marg, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Marg and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Marg - will be widened to 30 feet as certain stretches are quite narrow.

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Marg runs from Jai Bharat Naka-Annapurna to Swatantryaveer Savarkar Chowk, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Marg runs from Jai Bharat Naka-Virupaksha Mandir to Swatantryaveer Savarkar Chowk, and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Marg runs from Adarsh Hotel to Swatantryaveer Savarkar Chowk.

As the widening of the roads will require land of some property holders, the civic body had sent a proposal to the sub-division office which issued a notification on Wednesday in this regard. The property owners will be compensated as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

A PMC official said, “A total of 5,430 sqm of land will be required for the widening. There are a few houses and buildings along the roads that will have to be shifted a few metres at various locations. The acquisition process is expected to take a few months, after which the widening work will be taken up immediately. PMC is planning to spend around 20 crore on it.”

The civic body has in recent times removed several illegal constructions to clear roads in the city which primarily has 10 roads. With the number of vehicles constantly increasing, traffic jams are a regular feature on these roads, which get worse during festivals.

With municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale ordering restructuring of the roads for smoother travel, the town planning department has planned the widening of the main roads in the city to 30 feet wide, in accordance with the revised draft development plan.

