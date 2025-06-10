Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
30-year-old crushed under BEST bus in Govandi

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jun 10, 2025 08:04 AM IST

A speeding BEST bus killed 30-year-old Barkat Shaikh in Govandi as he crossed the road; the driver was arrested for negligence.

MUMBAI: A man was killed on Sunday after an allegedly speeding BEST bus hit him in Govandi while he was crossing the road. The driver was arrested later that night for causing death due to negligence.

The deceased, Barkat Shaikh, 30, worked as a salesman. On Sunday night, he was crossing the 90 Feet Road to return home. Around 9.30pm, an allegedly speeding BEST bus heading towards the new bus depot in Shivaji Nagar hit him, said a police officer.

The bus driver did not immediately stop the bus, causing Shaikh to become stuck under it. As it moved, the bus dragged him for a few meters from the spot and was eventually crushed under the rear wheel of the bus. The officer added that Shaikh suffered severe injuries and his left hand was crushed. As passersby began shouting, the bus driver stopped the bus a few meters away.

Shaikh was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead during treatment. His family was informed about the incident. His brother, Mohammad Amin Chand Mulla, visited the hospital at night. Based on his statement to the police, a case was registered for causing death due to negligence against the bus driver, Rajesh Nagu Hol, attached to Sivajinagar new bus depot. The driver was arrested immediately, said senior inspector Anagha Satavase of the Shivajinagar police station.

