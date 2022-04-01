30-year-old man held for raping, impregnating 17-year-old girl in Ulwe
The NRI Coastal police have arrested a 30-year-old man for raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl.
The accused runs a salon at Sector 5 in Ulwe while the victim worked as a house help in the same area. The accused befriended the girl and in the pretext of giving her salon services, the accused called her inside and raped her in 2021.
After the first incident, the accused threaten her to keep meeting him and in the process, he raped her several times. In March this year, she learnt that she was pregnant and informed the same to the accused. The accused stayed with his wife and two children at Sector 2.
“After learning about her pregnancy, the accused threatened her to keep quiet. The victim decided to tell her mother about the incident, following which she approached us and registered a complaint against the accused,” a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said.
The accused was arrested on Thursday following the FIR, under various sections of the IPC and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.
UP Board: 2508 students skip exams on Day 8
Around 2,508 out of the total 41,890 registered to appear on the eighth day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Friday. The day, however, did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means.
NHAI increases toll fares by 10-65 per cent
The National Highways Authority of India has hiked its toll fares across the country from March 31 midnight. It has increased the toll tax by 10 to 65 per cent as per the vehicle category. The new rates will also be applicable at the toll nakas in the district — Pune-Satara, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nashik highways. Transporters have said that the hike in toll tax will impact bus fare rates.
In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious
Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate, in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. She then approached the high court challenging the LOC issued against him and sought to quash any direction or instruction preventing her from travelling abroad.
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
