32-year-old labourer electrocuted; contractor booked

Published on Jan 26, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Thane: A 32-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was electrocuted after touching a live wire of an electric pole while undertaking electric work, according to police

ByN K Gupta

Thane: A 32-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was electrocuted after touching a live wire of an electric pole while undertaking electric work, according to police.

The incident took place in the Yeoor Hills area in Thane on January 23 when he climbed an electric pole to install a power box. The live wire was not disconnected at the time of the work.

The deceased is identified as Mahesh Suryawase, 32, a resident of Digha village in Navi Mumbai. He worked as a labourer under the contractor of the MSEB. Suryawase was with his colleague on the spot who was assisting him with the assigned task.

He was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire and fell from the pole. Later, his colleague took him to Thane Civil Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

His body was handed over to his family members for final rites. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was initially registered at the Vartak Nagar police station.

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector, Vartak Nagar police station said, “The MSEB had given the work to a contractor and the contractor hired the labourers for this work. We will book a case against the contractor if any negligence is found against him during the investigation”.

