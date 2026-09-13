MUMBAI: A metal shrapnel lodged in the face of a 57-year-old man injured in the 1993 serial bomb blasts in the city was removed on Friday - 33 years after the powerful blasts left over 250 people dead and hundreds injured. 33 years on, metal shrapnel removed from face of man injured in 1993 serial blasts

The family of Sudhir Tukaram Mohite, who lives in Gujarat now, said he was injured in the blast opposite the Passport office in Worli on March 12, 1993, but was not aware of the foreign object in his body. It was discovered only recently when he went for an MRI scan.

“I was not feeling well. So, I came to Mumbai and visited a doctor at Hinduja hospital on September 8, who told me that I had a minor brain stroke and advised me to go for an MRI scan,” Mohite said. “When I went inside the machine, it started beeping even though I had removed all metal objects. I was then advised to do a sonography which detected a 6 mm metal object near my lips.”

Mohite said the object was detected in a small lump that he has had since the 1993 blasts. “Doctors removed the lump on September 11 and found the 6mm metal piece in it,” said Mohite.

Reminiscing about the blast that injured him, Mohite said he was rushed to Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar and discharged after treatment for minor injuries. “Since then I have had a lump near my lips. Now, finally it has been removed,” he said.