34,353 suburban railway passes issued to passengers in Mumbai on Wednesday

BMC helpdesk at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 11.
BMC helpdesk at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 11. (Bhushan Koyande/HT photo)
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:36 PM IST

At least 34,353 monthly suburban railway passes were issued to passengers on day one on Wednesday after the state government announced that fully vaccinated people can travel on local trains from August 15, officials said on Thursday. The Central Railway issued 22,689 monthly passes while the Western Railway 11,664, they added.

The highest number of passes were issued at Dombivli railway station —1,881-- followed by Borivali (1,169).

The Maharashtra government has said people can travel on local trains 14 days after getting their second Covid-19 vaccine dose subject to verification of documents by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The commuters have been asked to carry verified documents and photo identity cards while travelling on local trains.

“We are operating all 617 railway booking offices to facilitate passengers between 7 am and 11 pm every day,” said a railway official.

The railway booking counters have been opened at 113 railway stations across the city.

