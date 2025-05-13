MUMBAI: A 34-year-old man died after accidentally falling off the balcony of his second-floor residence in Vasai East on Friday evening. 34-year-old man dies after falling off balcony in Vasai East

According to the Achole police, the incident occurred when the man, identified as Alam Sikandar Mulani, went to collect dried clothes from his balcony. He lost balance and fell from the second floor, as the balcony did not have a protective grill.

Mulani was rushed to the Tulinj Municipal Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered an accidental death report as no foul play was suspected based on the statements of Mulani’s relatives. The deceased worked in a factory in Vasai East and stayed with his wife.

The incident took place in the Vindhyavasini Apartments in Evershine City, Vasai East. Arshad Sikandar Mulani, the brother of the deceased, who lives in the same building, reported the accident to the Achole police station.