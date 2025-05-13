Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

34-year-old man dies after falling off balcony in Vasai East

ByMegha Sood
May 13, 2025 07:18 AM IST

He went to collect dried clothes from his balcony. He lost balance and fell from the second floor balcony

MUMBAI: A 34-year-old man died after accidentally falling off the balcony of his second-floor residence in Vasai East on Friday evening.

34-year-old man dies after falling off balcony in Vasai East
34-year-old man dies after falling off balcony in Vasai East

According to the Achole police, the incident occurred when the man, identified as Alam Sikandar Mulani, went to collect dried clothes from his balcony. He lost balance and fell from the second floor, as the balcony did not have a protective grill.

Mulani was rushed to the Tulinj Municipal Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered an accidental death report as no foul play was suspected based on the statements of Mulani’s relatives. The deceased worked in a factory in Vasai East and stayed with his wife.

The incident took place in the Vindhyavasini Apartments in Evershine City, Vasai East. Arshad Sikandar Mulani, the brother of the deceased, who lives in the same building, reported the accident to the Achole police station.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 34-year-old man dies after falling off balcony in Vasai East
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On