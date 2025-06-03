Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
40 questions in MHT CET were faulty

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2025 07:50 AM IST

The controller of examinations and the chief controller investigated the objections and found 40 faulty questions in the exams

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) conducted by the state CET cell from April 9 to May 5 had 40 incorrect questions, 28 in mathematics, seven in physics, four in chemistry, and one in biology.

The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000 fee paid by students to register their queries will be returned to those whose objections were found to be accurate
The MHT CET, for admission to engineering and paramedical courses, was conducted in 28 sessions during two phases: physics, chemistry and biology (PCB group) from April 9-17 and physics, chemistry, mathematics (PCM group) from April 19 to May 5.

From the 301,072 candidates that had registered for the PCB group, 282,737 appeared for the examination. From the 464,263 candidates that had registered for the PCM group, 4,22,863 appeared for the examination.

Post the exams, students were given an opportunity to register objections on the CET cell website, and 1,414 queries were raised concerning 290 questions: 872 objections regarding the mathematics sections, 288 regarding the physics section, 245 regarding the chemistry section, and 9 regarding the biology section.

The controller of examinations and the chief controller investigated the objections and found 40 faulty questions in the exams. The 1000 fee paid by students to register their queries will be returned to those whose objections were found to be accurate.

