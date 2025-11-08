THANE: A 41-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and attempted to die by suicide on Thursday night in Titwala. Santosh reportedly suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, and the couple frequently fought over her alleged infidelity, senior inspector Pankaj Giri said. 41-year-old man in Titwala suspects wife’s fidelity, kills her and attempts suicide

The man, Santosh Pawale, is a manager at an automobile dealership in Bhandup. His wife, Vidya, 40, left their home in Bhandup and moved into her sister’s house in Varup two months ago. The couple’s 20-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son also accompanied their mother, said a police officer.

According to the police, his wife Vidya, 40, was returning from her workplace in Mulund to her sister’s home around 9.30pm on Thursday when Santosh attacked her from behind. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the neck with a knife, killing her on the spot. After this, Santosh began inflicting wounds on his throat and chest with the same knife. Passersby took an injured Sanotsh to a nearby hospital in Ulhasnagar, from where he was shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, the officer said.

“We have booked the accused under section 103(1) (murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation is on,” Giri said. Santosh is yet to be arrested as his condition is critical.