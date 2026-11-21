MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed strengthening and widening a 420-metre stretch of the Poisar River in Kandivali East at an estimated cost of ₹9.08 crore to address recurring flooding in Hanuman Nagar, a low-lying locality that has witnessed flood-like situations during heavy rainfall over the past few years. Overflowing river water often inundates adjoining lanes and homes, disrupting daily life and making it difficult for residents to move around during the monsoon.

The project, being undertaken by the BMC’s R/South ward, will cover the stretch between Kurar Culvert and the Western Railway area. The civic body plans to construct a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) protective wall along the river to prevent overflowing water from entering neighbouring residential areas.

In order to facilitate the work, the ward office has begun clearing encroachments along the affected stretch. It has provided alternative accommodation sites to some hutment dwellers affected by the project and plans to remove the remaining structures before construction of the approximately 420-metre-long wall.

The protective wall is expected to contain the river within its channel during heavy rainfall and reduce the risk of flooding in adjoining residential pockets, providing relief to Hanuman Nagar residents.

The BMC invited tenders for the work against an initial office estimate of ₹8.16 crore. Five contractors submitted bids, all of which were found technically responsive after scrutiny of their documents.

Pralita Infraprojects emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting 29.29% below the estimated cost. Its bid amounts to ₹5.77 crore, excluding GST and other applicable charges. The remaining four bidders quoted between 20.99% and 23.56% below the estimated cost.

After examining the contractor’s rate analysis and finding the quoted rates reasonable, the civic administration has recommended accepting its bid. The contractor has also submitted an affidavit undertaking to maintain prescribed quality standards and comply with labour laws.

Including GST, physical contingencies, price escalation and other provisions, the contract cost has been worked out at ₹7.42 crore. The overall detailed project estimate, which also includes supervision charges, provisions for shifting utilities and other expenses, stands at ₹9.08 crore.

Pralita Infraprojects has previously undertaken civic works, including structural repairs and improvements to Unnat Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon West, valued at ₹2.73 crore, and repairs and renewals at staff colonies and offices under the BMC’s water engineering department, valued at ₹2.41 crore.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months, excluding the monsoon season. During the contract period, the contractor will also be responsible for ensuring the unobstructed flow of stormwater through the channel by removing silt and other obstructions at its own expense.

The BMC has made a lump-sum provision for the project in its 2026-27 capital budget and will seek additional funds through the revised budget and the 2027-28 budget.

The proposal, seeking administrative approval for the detailed estimate of ₹9.08 crore and permission to award the contract to Pralita Infraprojects, has been referred to the Standing Committee and the Construction Committee (suburbs) for consideration. The proposal was tabled before the Standing Committee on Friday but was not taken up. It is expected to come up for discussion next week.