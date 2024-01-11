44 flyovers, subways on WEH need urgent repairs

Mumbai: An audit conducted by the Matunga-based Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) has found that 44 flyovers, pedestrian and vehicular subways on Western Express Highway (WEH) need urgent repairs. The repairs will be undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore. HT Image

In November 2022, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took over maintenance of all subways, foot-over-bridges, skywalks, bridges under nullahs and flyovers on WEH (Bandra to Dahisar) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) on an as-is where-is basis. VJTI started work on the structural audit report in April 2023, while Structonoics Consulting Engineering was engaged to suggest the methodology of repairs.

“They had suggested the methodology for repair of the Andheri flyover and the tender process is ongoing,” said a civic official from the BMC’s bridges department. Repair of the Parsi Panchayet underpass is also underway.

Municipal funds will be used for the repairs, as there is no provision in the budget for non-municipal assets. A separate account ledger will be maintained for reimbursement from the MMRDA/ government.