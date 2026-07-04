4,446 manholes still lack safety nets, Congress MLC demands debate after Shaikh’s death

MUMBAI: The death of 55-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh, who fell into an unguarded manhole during heavy rain on Thursday, echoed in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Friday, with Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap alleging that 4,446 manholes across Mumbai remain without protective safety nets or warning signs.

Raising the issue during the monsoon session, Jagtap demanded a detailed discussion on manhole safety, but Council chairperson Ram Shinde, from the BJP, rejected the request.

The issue has triggered sharp criticism of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Shaikh, a resident of Khairani Road, drowned after falling into an open manhole. The incident drew condemnation from across the political spectrum. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar also sought stringent action against civic officials, saying those responsible should be booked for culpable homicide as mere suspension was no longer an adequate punishment.

Jagtap told the House that Mumbai has 1,03,996 manholes, of which 96,383 have been fitted with protective nets. However, he alleged that the remaining 4,446 manholes continue to pose a grave risk to the public.

“The BMC introduced protective nets only after the death of gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar in 2017. Yet such incidents continue to occur. The civic body is playing with people’s lives,” Jagtap said.

He also questioned the fate of the BMC’s proposed “smart manholes” project. “No one knows what happened to it. We don’t know whether these are manholes or death pits,” he said, adding that a full-fledged discussion in the House would force the civic administration to act more swiftly.

“People are scared to step out during the rains, and parents are afraid to send their children to school,” Jagtap said, reiterating that the uncovered manholes remain potential death traps across the city.