Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi
47-year-old arrested for raping 11-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2024 08:18 AM IST

A 47-year-old daily wager arrested for raping 11-year-old neighbor's daughter over 10 days. Accused threatened girl to keep quiet. Arrested within 30 minutes of complaint.

MUMBAI: The Bangur Nagar police have arrested a 47-year-old daily wager for allegedly raping 11-year-old daughter of his neighbour for the 10 days.

The police arrested the accused within 30 minutes after the complaint was lodged by her mother.

According to the police, the accused who used to visit the girl’s house everyday had raped the girl when her parents stepped out for work. The accused had threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told her parents.

The girl stayed alone at home when her parents went to work. On Saturday, when the girl’s parents returned home after work, the girl complained of stomachache. On asking her what the problem was, she revealed the physical and sexual assault by her father’s friend.

The girl’s mother approached the police along with social activists who registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, against the accused.

“We arrested the accused within 30 minutes of registration of the FIR and produced him before the court on Sunday where he was remanded to police custody,” said a police officer.

The police are now finding out whether the accused had sexually abused any other girls.

Monday, May 27, 2024
