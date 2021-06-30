Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 48 live cartridges recovered near Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony
A view of Aarey Milk Colony, at Goregaon, in Mumbai. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

48 live cartridges recovered near Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony

Prasad Pitale, a local police officer, said they were informed about the bullets at 9pm. It was not immediately clear who left the cartridges in the parking area and why
By Megha Sood
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:45 AM IST

Police on Tuesday night recovered 48 live cartridges (0.2mm) near Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony following a tip-off about the bullets lying in a parking area, an officer said.

Prasad Pitale, a local police officer, said they were informed about the bullets at 9pm. It was not immediately clear who left the cartridges in the parking area and why.

Also Read | Maharashtra police to transfer officers posted in Mumbai for over 8 years

“We are scanning closed-circuit television recordings of cameras installed in the area to find out who came there. Since it is a parking area, there would be several people who must have visited the area,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police were recording statements of security guards posted in the parking area and other witnesses who saw the cartridges and informed the police.

