4-lane bridge on Versova creek in Mumbai opens to public

ByShobhit Gupta
Mar 27, 2023 09:18 PM IST

The four-lane bridge, built at a cost of over ₹247 crore, would provide a significant relief from traffic jams across the Versova creek on the Mumbai-Surat corridor.

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the newly constructed 918-metre-long balanced cantilever bridge on Versova creek in Mumbai will be opened to the public from Monday.

While sharing the blueprint image of the site, the minister said, "Starting from the 27th of March, 2023, we will be opening a recently constructed 918-meter-long balanced cantilever bridge on Varsova creek, consisting of four lanes, which will provide significant traffic relief to the Mumbai-Surat corridor, particularly across the Varsova creek".

At present, there are two bridges on either side of the Versova bridge near Ghodbunder on National Highway 8, out of which, the one on the downstream side was in pathetic condition. It was renovated in 2013–2014 and was opened to the public with a 15-tonne maximum load restriction.

The National Highways Authority of India in 2018 started the construction of an another four-lane Versova bridge because of the huge amount of traffic between Mumbai and Surat.

The project started on the Surat side of NH 8 with a total a length of 2.25 km. The total length includes the balanced cantilever bridge of 917.875 metres and both approaches of 1.33 km. Rajan Vichare, the MP from Thane, also visited the site of the bridge a couple of days back to review its progress.

