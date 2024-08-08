THANE: A four-year-old girl died after a pet dog fell on her from a five-storey building’s terrace in Mumbra on Tuesday. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the girl walking on a busy street along with her mother when the dog fell on her, causing fatal injuries. 4-year-old girl dies after pet dog falls on her from 5-storey building’s terrace in Mumbra

The girl, Sanabanu Shaikh, lived on Dargah Road in Amrut Nagar with her mother, Sakina Shaikh, a homemaker, and father, Mohammad Shaikh, a caterer. According to Sakina’s brother Asif Ali, the couple got married seven years ago and Sanabanu was their only child.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the girl and her mother had stepped out from their ground-floor home in Chirag building to head to the market. According to Ali, Zaid Syed, one of the building’s residents, was standing on the terrace holding his dog, a labrador, when it slipped from his hand and fell on Sanabanu. She immediately lost consciousness, while the dog was also injured in the accident.

Despite immediate attempts to get medical help, Sanabanu was declared dead at Kalwa hospital, where she was taken for treatment. The police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog’s fall and are trying to understand if it was an accident.

Senior police inspector Anil Shinde of the Mumbra police station said, “On Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 pm, an accident occurred when a dog fell from a building onto a four-year-old girl on the road. The child was immediately taken to GSC Hospital for a CT scan as advised by doctors from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.”

“Despite efforts, the girl was pronounced dead after an ECG. The girl’s mother has provided a detailed statement but hasn’t lodged any complaints or expressed suspicions about the incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the dog’s owner had obtained the necessary municipal permits for keeping dogs. Further updates on the case will follow,” he added.