4-year-old girl killed in a tragic mishap after iron gate falls on her
Palghar: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old was killed after an iron gate fell on her while she was playing near the Vasai civic pond at Papdi on Thursday evening. The girl, Bhumika Meher, was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead before admission.
Meher would regularly accompany her grandmother to the pond. While the latter washed clothes, the girl would play on the dismantled iron gate, which was kept aside for the past 4 years during the renovation of the pond. Children would often play on the iron gate using it as a swing.
According to Abhilasha Vartak, a social worker who rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident, the pond had four gates and all had been dismantled but instead of keeping the gates at a safe godown, the civic contractor had kept them close to the entry gate.
Vasai civic body and the contractor are responsible for the girl’s death and we demand justice for her, Vartak said, adding that the civic body should render compensation to the kith and kin of her family.
A 9-year-old girl had died at the same pond four years ago as there is no security guard posted at the gate, said Vartak.
Sr PI Kalyanrao Karpe of Vasai Gaon police station has registered a case of accidental death and the body has been sent for post mortem and its report is awaited.
“We will register an FIR against the guilty and probe the mishap if a complaint is registered by the victim’s family,” he said.
State withdraws circular directing hospitals to verify organ donors, recipients
Mumbai: The state government on Friday informed the Bombay high court that it had withdrawn the April 11 circular which put the onus of verifying documents and identity cards of organ donors on hospitals. The state, through advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, informed the HC that the circular needed to be fine-tuned and hence it was being withdrawn.
Whirlwind tours in UP: CM Yogi, GoMs’ bid to take governance to people’s doorstep
When chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and stayed there overnight on Friday, he did so as part of a statewide exercise under which he along with his ministers is touring districts in a bid to take the governance to doorstep of the people of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi, who recently reviewed development projects in Gorakhpur, will undertake more such tours along with his two deputy chief ministers and other ministers.
Court directs wildlife offenders to build waterholes in forest
A court at Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka added an 'eco-friendly' punishment to the usual penal action on two persons for wildlife crimes. SA Muluk, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka, has directed the offender (Vijay Gabhale) to build two waterholes for wild animals in a case of peafowl hunting. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the offender, according to the office of deputy conservator of forest, Junnar division.
UP: Prayagraj to get new district jail by June end
A new district jail will come up in Sangam city by June end with a capacity to lodge 2,600 prisoners, said senior superintendent, Naini central jail, PN Pandey. The new facility, which is being constructed adjacent to the Naini central jail, will also help officials ease overcrowding at the Naini jail. While the Naini jail has a capacity to lodge 2,060 inmates, over 4500 prisoners are lodged in its barracks as of now.
High Court directs UP govt to appoint Advocate General by May 16
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday directed the state government to appoint an Advocate General by May 16. A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on Friday observed: “We have already noticed that the office of Advocate General cannot be permitted to be left vacant.” The court fixed May 16 as the next date of hearing.
