50-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police for robbing mother’s gold
Mulund police arrested a man for allegedly threatening and robbing his 70-year-old mother of her gold ornaments and then advising her to file a fake police complaint claiming that two persons hypnotised her and stole her jewellery when she went out shopping. The offence came to light when the mother registered a complaint with the police but could not offer a sold story during the investigation. She then revealed the truth and police registered a case of robbery against her son and arrested him.
According to police, the arrested accused, Hitendra Rathod, 51, lives in Thakurli, Kalyan, while his mother and his two younger brothers live in Sarvodaya Nagar, Mulund. Rathod used to come to visit his mother often, and as per her complaint, he allegedly took money from his mother on several occasions.
Last month, when Rathod demanded more money from his mother, she refused to give him any, stating that he had taken all her savings. Rathod allegedly threatened his mother and snatched her 25gm gold ornaments worth ₹1 lakh, said a police officer. Later, he realised that if his two other brothers found out about the theft they would create an issue. Hence, he decided to cook up a fake theft, added the officer.
Rathod asked his mother to make up a false story and file a police complaint. “His mother then approached the Mulund police station on January 23 and submitted a false story alleging that two people stopped her when she was out shopping and after hypnotising her, they took her gold ornaments,” said Santosh Kamble, assistant inspector, Mulund police station.
The mother could not hide the truth for long, and she later revealed the facts. “As per her statement, we registered a case on charges of robbery and arrested Rathod on January 3. He is currently in police custody,” said Kamble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal Finance: Financial planning for an emergency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Very few PhD students in top Indian institutes from SC, ST category: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Call research, final-year students for physical class; online class for rest: Mumbai univ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s air quality improves on Sunday as temperatures rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police for robbing mother’s gold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
68-year-old alleges police harassment, seeks Bombay HC intervention in ‘false’ drug case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Never promised sharing of CM’s post in Maharashtra to Shiv Sena, says Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13,550 litres of illegal diesel seized by Mumbai Police, 1 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena workers assault BJP leader in Pandharpur for criticising CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Allow schools to conduct Class 10 and 12 exams, urge principals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress demands probe to check if celebrities were forced to tweet in Centre’s support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naval sailor, who was burnt alive in Palghar forest, had taken loans, say cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fungal infection on rise among those who recovered from Covid-19: Docs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, Mumbai civic body to inspect 13 shortlisted hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah calls Maharashtra's MVA govt a 'three-wheel autorickshaw'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox