 50-year-old man kills wife over suspected extramarital affair
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
50-year-old man kills wife over suspected extramarital affair

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2024 07:16 AM IST

50-year-old man arrested for killing wife in Thane due to suspicion of extramarital affair. Accused physically assaulted victim, leading to her death.

THANE: A 50-year-old resident of Shil Daighar has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife because he suspected she was having an extramarital affair. The woman was found dead the next day, the Shil-daighar police immediately formed a team and arrested the accused within 24 hours.

The deceased is identified as Shagupta Shaikh, 42 and the accused is identified as Tariq Shaikh, 50. The accused was arrested on Monday afternoon and produced in the court where he was sent to police custody for May 24.

According to police officials, Shagupta and Tarikh got married in 2019 and have three children, and everything was fine between them. However, Tariq began to suspect that Shagupta was having an extramarital affair after someone informed him that she was talking to another man. This suspicion led to frequent quarrels between the spouses.

Police officials stated that the accused also used to physically assault and verbally abuse the victim in front of their children and relatives. On May 18, around 1 am, Tariq returned home after drinking alcohol. He then violently attacked his wife with a wooden bamboo in their flat in Ayesha Apartment in Bholena Nagar while their children were away. The victim lost consciousness, after which Tariq left the house. The following day, their neighbours found the woman lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

An officer from the Shil-daighar police station stated that the accused fled from the scene, but later that evening, he informed his wife’s brother about the incident. The Daighar police took the woman to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. There were numerous visible marks of beating all over her body. “After receiving a complaint from the victim’s brother, Shadab Sheikh, we registered a murder case and arrested the accused from the Kalyan area,” he added.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
