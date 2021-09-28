‘53% Mumbaiites did not undergo any health check-ups during pandemic months’

Fifty-three per cent of 7,864 Mumbaiites who were surveyed ahead of World Heart Day (September 29), revealed they have not undergone any health check-up during the Covid pandemic, while 21% Mumbaiites relied solely on home use gadgets such as blood pressure, pulse, blood sugar and temperature to keep track of their health. The survey was conducted between June and August 2021, by Fortis Hospital Mulund and Kalyan, Hiranandani Hospital at Vashi, and SL Raheja Hospital at Mahim.

Through the pandemic, doctors witnessed an alarming trend of surge in the number of cardiac incidences among young adults. This prompted the hospitals to undertake the survey to understand citizens’ awareness levels and preparedness for cardiac-related events.

While 75% of the surveyed Mumbaiites were aware of the behaviours and conditions that increased the risk of heart disease, 82% knew about the lifestyle changes they had to make to have a healthy heart.

Dr S. Narayani, zonal director, Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, who spearheaded the survey, said, “We initiated this survey to understand if Mumbaiites were able to put their medical preparedness and knowhow to use, and if the pandemic had worsened Mumbai’s heart health.”

A total of 53% of Mumbaiites who were surveyed believe that Covid-19 significantly increased the risk of heart ailments, 63% believed the pandemic made it unsafe for them to walk and exercise outdoors, especially with existing heart conditions [comorbidity] and 72% believed that their heart diseases may develop more severe symptoms and complications if they got infected by Covid-19.

Significantly, 15% of the surveyed citizens were unsure of the symptoms and were not sure of the actions that had to be taken during cardiac emergency and 19% of the surveyed citizens believed their first response to a cardiac emergency would be to give the patient an asprin and call a doctor. In case a family member or a coworker experienced a cardiac emergency, 43% of the respondents said they would check symptoms, call an ambulance, and take the patient to a nearest hospital; only 23% people knew how to give a CPR.

Dr Atul Limaye, senior interventional cardiologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said, “The survey is an eye-opener. Over 60% of people are aware that sitting for long hours causes health ailments, yet nearly 40% do not find time to exercise and stay fit, is concerning. There is an urgent need to sensitise people that the lifestyle they adopted during the pandemic is even more detrimental and that urgent efforts need to be made to ensure better quality of life”.