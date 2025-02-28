Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has proposed a budget of ₹534 crore for the next financial year without any fare increase. The plan includes starting new routes, creating an all-electric fleet, and utilising its facilities for public services to generate revenue. General manager Yogesh Kaduskar presented the budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday. ₹ 534-cr NMMT budget sans fare hike, proposes green fleet, expansion in MMR

Key points of the budget include adding 50 electric buses and 50 CNG buses, upgrading to a new intelligent transport management system (ITMS), developing food plazas at bus depots, leasing out a commercial complex at Vashi bus terminus, and monetising facilities for tyre remodeling and vehicle charging stations. There are also plans for solar energy projects.

NMMT serves various routes in Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and aims to add more routes to increase passenger numbers and revenue. NMMT currently operates 493 buses, including 265 electric and 92 CNG buses. In order to phase out diesel buses in the next two years to save fuel and reduce pollution, this year, 72 new electric air-conditioned (AC) buses were added, with 28 more expected soon. “Ticket fares remain unchanged to attract more daily passengers, with increased bus services in the MMR area and high-income routes. The free bus service for senior citizens over 65 and a 50% discount for women passengers have already increased ridership by 60,000 last year,” said Kaduskar.

Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said plans are for a completely green fleet of electric and CNG buses to reduce diesel use and pollution, earning carbon credits from green fuel.

“A good public transport system is a key factor in city development. An updated ITMS approved by the central government will be implemented. It will enhance public transport by providing better management for punctual and reliable services. Passengers will benefit from various facilities, including a Public Information System, Automatic Vehicle Location System, Automatic Fare Collection System, Mobile App, e-ticketing, and online payment options,” said Shinde.

Shinde added that the commercial complex at Vashi bus terminus will be leased to decrease the financial burden on the civic body. “A new hoarding policy is being developed to increase revenue from digital hoardings. Electric charging stations and CNG stations will also be built, and eateries will be established at the terminus.”

NMMT budget proposal

· ₹534 cr budget for 2025-26, with no fare hike.

· Inducting 50 additional electric and 50 CNG buses

· Green Fleet Initiatives - Development of an electric and CNG bus fleet

· A new updated ITMS to replace the current system to enhance passenger oriented, punctual, and reliable services.

· Reduce dependency on diesel and curb pollution.

· Carbon credits through the use of green fuel.