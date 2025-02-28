Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

534-cr NMMT budget sans fare hike, proposes green fleet, expansion in MMR

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Feb 28, 2025 07:36 AM IST

Navi Mumbai's NMMT proposed a ₹534 crore budget for 2025-26, adding 50 electric and CNG buses, with no fare hike, to enhance public transport services.

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has proposed a budget of 534 crore for the next financial year without any fare increase. The plan includes starting new routes, creating an all-electric fleet, and utilising its facilities for public services to generate revenue. General manager Yogesh Kaduskar presented the budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>534-cr NMMT budget sans fare hike, proposes green fleet, expansion in MMR
534-cr NMMT budget sans fare hike, proposes green fleet, expansion in MMR

Key points of the budget include adding 50 electric buses and 50 CNG buses, upgrading to a new intelligent transport management system (ITMS), developing food plazas at bus depots, leasing out a commercial complex at Vashi bus terminus, and monetising facilities for tyre remodeling and vehicle charging stations. There are also plans for solar energy projects.

NMMT serves various routes in Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and aims to add more routes to increase passenger numbers and revenue. NMMT currently operates 493 buses, including 265 electric and 92 CNG buses. In order to phase out diesel buses in the next two years to save fuel and reduce pollution, this year, 72 new electric air-conditioned (AC) buses were added, with 28 more expected soon. “Ticket fares remain unchanged to attract more daily passengers, with increased bus services in the MMR area and high-income routes. The free bus service for senior citizens over 65 and a 50% discount for women passengers have already increased ridership by 60,000 last year,” said Kaduskar.

Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said plans are for a completely green fleet of electric and CNG buses to reduce diesel use and pollution, earning carbon credits from green fuel.

“A good public transport system is a key factor in city development. An updated ITMS approved by the central government will be implemented. It will enhance public transport by providing better management for punctual and reliable services. Passengers will benefit from various facilities, including a Public Information System, Automatic Vehicle Location System, Automatic Fare Collection System, Mobile App, e-ticketing, and online payment options,” said Shinde.

Shinde added that the commercial complex at Vashi bus terminus will be leased to decrease the financial burden on the civic body. “A new hoarding policy is being developed to increase revenue from digital hoardings. Electric charging stations and CNG stations will also be built, and eateries will be established at the terminus.”

NMMT budget proposal

· 534 cr budget for 2025-26, with no fare hike.

· Inducting 50 additional electric and 50 CNG buses

· Green Fleet Initiatives - Development of an electric and CNG bus fleet

· A new updated ITMS to replace the current system to enhance passenger oriented, punctual, and reliable services.

· Reduce dependency on diesel and curb pollution.

· Carbon credits through the use of green fuel.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On