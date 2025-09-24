55-year-old dies as speeding dumper hits scooter in Mahim

MUMBAI: A 55-year-old woman pillion rider died after a speeding dumper hit her scooter on the Sion-Mahim Link Road bridge on Monday night. Police said the woman and her son were returning home in Mahim when the accident occurred. The Mahim police registered a case against the unknown dumper driver under sections 106 (causing death by rash or negligent act), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 324 (mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023

The deceased was identified as Aliya Bano Salim Khan. The Mahim police have registered a case based on a complaint from her son, Mohammad Tabrez Salim Khan, 29, who resides with his wife in Chamda Bazaar, Dharavi. His parents reside in Naya Nagar, Mahim West.

“Around 11.45 pm on Monday, Salim was taking his mother to her home on his scooter after dinner at his house. A speeding dumper, whose driver lost control of the vehicle, was being driven towards them in a zigzag manner before hitting their scooter,” said a police officer. Both of them were thrown off the two-wheeler, and Alia Bano came under the dumper’s wheel. Salim also suffered injuries, and his scooter was completely damaged. The dumper driver fled without helping the injured.

“The passersby called an ambulance and rushed Alia Bano to Sion Hospital, where she was declared dead,” the officer said. The Mahim police registered a case against the unknown dumper driver under sections 106 (causing death by rash or negligent act), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 324 (mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. “We are searching for the accused now as we have the vehicle number,” the officer said.