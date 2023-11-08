56-year-old man succumbs to hit-and-run incident on EEH

MUMBAI: A 56-year-old man lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Kanjurmarg on Monday. The incident occurred when the victim was attempting to cross the road to catch a bus home to Navi Mumbai. The Vikhroli police are investigating the matter and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the unknown biker. HT Image

The deceased Udaykant Naik, 56, a resident of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, was employed as a supervisor at a private firm in Murbad. The incident happened at approximately 9:30 pm as he was returning home after visiting a friend in Mulund.

Naik had taken a Bhrihanmumbai municipal corporation (BEST) bus from Mulund and was scheduled to get down at Airoli bus stop along the Eastern Express Highway. He however, mistakenly, got down at Kanjurmarg and was crossing the road to board a bus headed towards Thane when an unidentified motorcyclist struck him and hastily fled the scene.

Naik’s mother’s contact number was stored in his phone. A passerby, Mayur Patil, came to his aid upon discovering him injured on the road. Patil used his own phone to inform Naik’s mother about the tragic incident.

Before the police could arrive, some passerby rushed Naik to the hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. The Vikhroli police were alerted, and they conducted a panchnama and filed a case against the unidentified biker for causing death due to reckless and negligent driving, said police inspector Sandesh More of Vikhroli police station.

