59% IIT-B students unhappy with cessation of branch change policy

Mumbai: Around 59% of first-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay are unhappy with the administration’s decision of discontinuing the option for changing their branch of study, according to a recent survey. The IIT-B administration in 2023 decided to drop the branch change option following recommendations from the Academic Stress Mitigation Committee (ASMC), which was appointed in the aftermath of the tragic death of a first-year student, Darshan Solanki, in February that year. The ASMC’s recommendations were focussed on alleviating stress among first-year students. Mumbai, India - August 13, 2021: View of IIT Bombay main gate, at Powai, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

Findings of the survey, conducted by Insight, the official student media body of the institute, were shared in an article published in their in-house journal. “We aim to uncover the motivations behind students’ choices of specific branches and whether their expectations were met. Additionally, we explore the factors contributing to the pressure to achieve a Cumulative Performance Index (CPI). Through this exploration, we seek to provide insights into the challenges and decision-making processes that freshmen encounter at IIT Bombay,” the article noted.

Survey results showed that opinions on discontinuation of the branch change policy were split, with 59% respondents expressing interest in changing their branches. This indicated “the complexity of academic decision-making and the diverse motivations driving students’ aspirations,” the article noted, adding that understanding these motivations were crucial for effectively addressing academic stress and promoting holistic student development.

The survey found that regardless of the removal of branch change option, other factors motivated the 188 respondents to strive for a high CPI. They included placement opportunities, engagement in electives and minors, aspirations for higher studies, and peer pressure. “These results highlight how both external pressures and personal aspirations play a role in students’ academic performance, showing that achievement here is about more than just learning for its own sake,” the article stated.

When respondents were asked why they chose IIT Bombay, 114 of them cited the institute’s placement statistics as a primary motivator, while 58 others indicated that they were seeking better opportunities to secure admission to universities for higher studies.

The article clarified that only a small sub-section of first-year students were roped in for the survey, conducted in February 2024, as opposed to the entire batch.

The IIT administration did not respond to requests for comments.