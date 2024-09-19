Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) is implementing a five-point plan to ease the problems caused by operationalisation of an island platform at Malad railway station more than a week ago. The plan includes removal of obstructions on the platform, reshuffling of the local train timetable, installation of a new steel staircase, enhancement of the width of existing staircases and construction of a temporary platform on the western side of the station. 5-point plan to resolve common platform issues at Malad stn

HT had on September 16 reported about how the common platform had led to a huge rise in overcrowding during peak hours, with commuters struggling to access foot over bridges and other amenities.

As part of the first two stages of the plan, WR authorities are removing obstructions on the island platform and tweaking the suburban train timetable to ensure two locals don’t arrive on the platform at the same time. The decision to this effect was taken during an emergency meeting in Churchgate on September 17, said sources.

“We are reshuffling the timetable to ensure that as far as possible, trains headed in opposite sides (towards Churchgate and Borivali) do not arrive on the island platform simultaneously,” said a WR official, requesting anonymity.

Vineet Abhisekh, chief public relations officer, WR, confirmed the development, saying, “We have decided to minimise dispatch and reception of trains arriving simultaneously on both platforms during peak hours. This will help in reducing congestion.”

The headway between arrival of locals at Malad station currently is 4-5 minutes, while each local halts for 15-20 seconds. Simultaneous arrival of north- and south-bound trains causes heavy congestion on the platform and near the foot over bridges, especially during peak hours.

The third step of the five-point plan involves installation of an additional steel staircase leading to the foot over bridge at the northern end of the common platform. The staircase, measuring 1.4 metres in width, will be installed after getting due approvals, said sources. This will be in addition to the staircase from the deck and elevated booking office on the common platform, which is currently under construction.

The fourth stage would involve re-arrangement of booking counters to enhance the width of existing staircases. “This will bring respite as the staircases leading to the FOBs are currently quite narrow,” said a WR official.

As part of the fifth stage, a temporary steel platform would be constructed on the western side of line 1, so as to enable commuters to board/ alight on both sides.

“Commuters are habituated to boarding and alighting from trains on platform 1 on the western side. So the new temporary platform will bring a lot of respite,” said Abhishek. It will take around 2-3 months for work to begin on the temporary platform, said sources.